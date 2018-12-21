Charly Bliss is a four-piece power pop band from Brooklyn, NY. Charly Bliss is Eva Hendricks (lead vocals, guitar), Spencer Fox (vocals, guitar), Sam Hendricks (drums), and Dan Shure (vocals, bass).

In 2014, they released a three-song EP along with a three-part music video and a comic book trilogy. Charly Bliss has opened for alt-rock bands Sleater-Kinney, Wolf Parade, and Veruca Salt, as well as Death Cab for Cutie. Their single, "Ruby" has received praise from several sources and was named top 10 Songs of the Week. The A.V. Club describes "Ruby" as “a midtempo anthem of fuzzed-out excellence, hearkening back to the days of mid-’90s scruffy rock exuberance".

The band released a new single, "Glitter" on February 8, 2017. Their debut full-length album, Guppy was released on April 21, 2017. A.V.Club called Guppy "an instant classic."