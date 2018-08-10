The Coathangers are a punk rock/garage band band from Atlanta, Georgia featuring singer/guitarist Julia Kugel (Crook Kid Coathanger), bassist Meredith Franco (Minnie Coathanger) and singer/drummer Stephanie Luke (Rusty Coathanger).

Long-time keyboardist Candice Jones (Bebe Coathanger), left the band amicably in 2013. "This happened about three years ago, and it wasn't on bad terms," explains Stephanie Luke of the exit. "Candice just wanted to go on to pursue college and other things. We still are friends to this day and we just found out she is engaged so we are very happy for her!"

The name "Coathangers" refers to a method of self-induced abortion and was chosen for its irreverent vulgarity; all of the band's members are pro-choice.

Flippantly formed in 2006, they were asked to open for The Hiss on the strength of their performance playing a house show. Since then they have headlined shows in the United States and abroad. In addition, several times they have appeared as the support act for fellow Atlanta band Black Lips's New York City concerts.