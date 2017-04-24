Kathryn LukasFlautist
Kathryn Lukas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60680a0b-3273-420c-93e1-58ef10d80d2b
Kathryn Lukas Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathryn Lukas (Kate Lukas) is a contemporary flute performer and teacher. She is Professor of Music (Flute) at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. She has taught at the Guildhall School of Music and recorded contemporary flute repertoire for the BBC. As a member of the Ensemble Dreamtiger, which included cellist Rohan de Saram, pianist (now Professor) Peter Hill, and pianist / composer Douglas Young, Kathryn Lukas recorded East-West Encounters for Cameo Classics. This CD is now distributed by Nimbus Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kathryn Lukas Tracks
Sort by
The Same Day Dawns
Nicola LeFanu
The Same Day Dawns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyc1d.jpglink
The Same Day Dawns
Last played on
Back to artist