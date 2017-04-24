Kathryn Lukas (Kate Lukas) is a contemporary flute performer and teacher. She is Professor of Music (Flute) at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. She has taught at the Guildhall School of Music and recorded contemporary flute repertoire for the BBC. As a member of the Ensemble Dreamtiger, which included cellist Rohan de Saram, pianist (now Professor) Peter Hill, and pianist / composer Douglas Young, Kathryn Lukas recorded East-West Encounters for Cameo Classics. This CD is now distributed by Nimbus Records.