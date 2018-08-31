UrinalsSouthern California punk rock band. Formed 1978
Urinals
1978
Urinals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Urinals are a punk rock band from Southern California. Known for their minimalist approach to songwriting and recording — their lyrics have been called "punk haiku" — the band influenced other punk rockers of the 1970s and 1980s including the Minutemen. They have also been known as 100 Flowers and Chairs of Perception.
Urinals Tracks
I'm a Bug
Urinals
I'm a Bug
I'm a Bug
Ack Ack Ack
Urinals
Ack Ack Ack
Ack Ack Ack
Surfing with the Shah
Urinals
Surfing with the Shah
Surfing with the Shah
