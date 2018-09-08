Gilad Hekselman (Hebrew: גלעד הקסלמן‎; born 1983) is an Israeli-born jazz guitarist. He has performed with many renowned artists including Anat Cohen, Mark Turner, Dayna Stephens, Aaron Parks, Jeff Ballard, John Scofield, Ari Hoenig, and Chris Potter.

Hekselman moved to New York City in 2004 to attend The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music on full scholarship. In July 2005, he won the Gibson–Montreux Jazz Festival Guitar Competition in Switzerland.

His albums include Splitlife (2006), Words Unspoken (2008), Hearts Wide Open (2011), This Just In (2013), and Homes (2015).

Hekselman was featured on the album Radio Music Society by Esperanza Spalding.

Hekselman's working quartet features saxophonist Mark Turner, bassist Joe Martin, and drummer Marcus Gilmore; they performed together on NPR's The Checkout: Live in May 2012.