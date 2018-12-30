Michael Abels (born October 8, 1962) is an American composer and arranger who specializes in concert orchestral music, with elements of blues, jazz, and bluegrass music. He is most popularly known for composing the score for the 2017 horror film Get Out directed by Jordan Peele; both the film and its score have been critically acclaimed. Other works include the one-act opera Homies and Popz with a libretto by Bernardo Solano commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera and premiered in 2000.