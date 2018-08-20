James HillUkulele musician. Born 3 September 1980
James Hill
1980-09-03
James Hill Biography
James Hill (born 1980) is a classically trained Canadian musician who has focused on the ukulele, both as his primary instrument and as a method of music instruction for school children. He earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of British Columbia.
James Hill Tracks
Assam / Like A Bird
James Hill
Assam / Like A Bird
Assam / Like A Bird
If Wishes Were Horses
James Hill
If Wishes Were Horses
If Wishes Were Horses
The Village Belle
James Hill
The Village Belle
The Village Belle
Any Old Lover
James Hill
Any Old Lover
Any Old Lover
Mutated Bees Wing
James Hill
Mutated Bees Wing
Mutated Bees Wing
For So Long
James Hill
For So Long
For So Long
