Brian Todd Collins (born April 1, 1986), best known by his stage name Kid Ink is an American rapper, singer, and record producer from Los Angeles, California. Collins released his debut independent album Up & Away in 2012, following an EP titled Almost Home, and his first major studio album, My Own Lane in 2014. The latter spawned the singles "Show Me", "Iz U Down", and "Main Chick" featuring Chris Brown. On February 3, 2015, he released his third studio album Full Speed, which spawned the singles "Body Language", "Hotel", and "Be Real" featuring Dej Loaf. On December 25, 2015, he released a surprise commercial mixtape Summer in the Winter with the supporting single "Promise" featuring Fetty Wap. Kid Ink has also released RSS2 (a mixtape) in 2016, and EP 7 Series with leading single "F with U" in 2017.