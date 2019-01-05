Duke Dumont
Adam George Dyment (born 27 August 1982), better known by his stage name Duke Dumont, is a British musician, songwriter, DJ and record producer. He is best known for the singles "Need U (100%)", "I Got U", "Ocean Drive" and "Won't Look Back" which both reached number one and number two on the UK Singles Chart respectively. He owns the record label Blasé Boys Club and has also used it as an alias for production. He has remixed a number of songs, including several which have charted in the United Kingdom. In 2014, "Need U (100%)", was nominated for "Best Dance Recording" for the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Next year, "I Got U" featuring Jax Jones was nominated in the same category.
Duke Dumont Performances & Interviews
Duke Dumont's History of Bass
2014-03-15
Duke Dumont talks about his move into Pop music and picks a classic from LFO.
Duke Dumont’s History of Bass
Duke Dumont talks to Annie Nightingale
2014-03-15
Annie has Duke Dumont in the studio to talk about his new single, I Got U.
Duke Dumont talks to Annie Nightingale
Duke Dumont - Minimix
2013-12-14
Duke Dumont's Minimix gets a well deserved respin.
Duke Dumont - Minimix
Duke Dumont in the Mini Mix
2013-03-30
Duke Dumont has a Mini Mix for Annie Mac.
Duke Dumont in the Mini Mix
Duke Dumont Teaser
2013-01-25
Duke Dumont Teaser
