The Dream Weavers
The Dream Weavers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/605fd155-320a-4e1c-9404-6457c12a5bf1
The Dream Weavers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dream Weavers was an American popular music, vocal group, famous in the 1950s, formed at the University of Florida by Gene Adkinson (baritone and ukulele) and Wade Buff (lead vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dream Weavers Tracks
Sort by
It's Almost Tomorrow
The Dream Weavers
It's Almost Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Almost Tomorrow
Last played on
The Dream Weavers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist