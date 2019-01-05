Five StarAlso styled as 5 Star, British pop/R&B group. Formed 1983
Five Star
1983
Five Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Five Star (also styled as 5 Star) are a British pop group, formed in 1983 and comprising siblings Stedman, Lorraine, Denise, Doris and Delroy Pearson. Between 1985 and 1988, Five Star had four Top 20 albums and 15 Top 40 singles in the UK, including the Top 10 hits "System Addict" (1986), "Can't Wait Another Minute" (1986), "Find the Time" (1986), "Rain or Shine" (1986), "Stay Out of My Life" (1987) and "The Slightest Touch" (1987). They won the 1987 Brit Award for Best British Group.
Five Star Tracks
System Addict
Five Star
System Addict
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
System Addict
Last played on
All Fall Down
Five Star
All Fall Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
All Fall Down
Last played on
Can't Wait Another Minute
Five Star
Can't Wait Another Minute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
Can't Wait Another Minute
Last played on
Rain Or Shine
Five Star
Rain Or Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
Rain Or Shine
Last played on
Find The Time
Five Star
Find The Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
Find The Time
Last played on
If I Say Yes
Five Star
If I Say Yes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
If I Say Yes
Last played on
The Slightest Touch
Five Star
The Slightest Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qrqbx.jpglink
The Slightest Touch
Last played on
