2012-03-23
Spring King Biography (Wikipedia)
Spring King were a four-piece English alternative rock band from Macclesfield, who played at SXSW in 2015. They are "a small-scale, art-pop-punk project based in Manchester". They began as a solo project in 2012 of songwriter and producer Tarek Musa, who also sings and plays drums.
Notably, their track "City" was the first song played on Beats 1 by Zane Lowe.
Spring King was the supporting act for the Kaiser Chiefs, 'Stay Together Tour' (February - March 2017). They also supported Kasabian at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax and the Royal Albert Hall.
They posted a notice on their Facebook (21 November 2018) to say they were calling it a day after 5 years.
Spring King Performances & Interviews
Spring King - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
2016-09-27
Art-pop meets punk with this Manchester four-piece, discovered through BBC Introducing.
Spring King - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
Kendal Calling: Spring King
2016-08-02
Tom Salmon chats to Spring King before their Kendal Calling performance.
Kendal Calling: Spring King
Spring King - Rectifier
2016-05-28
Spring King performs Rectifier at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016
Spring King - Rectifier
Animal (Live)
Spring King
Animal (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Animal (Live)
Last played on
Animal
Spring King
Animal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0696n41.jpglink
Animal
Last played on
The Hum
Spring King
The Hum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gv1k0.jpglink
The Hum
Last played on
The Summer (6 Music Session, 7 Jun 2016)
Spring King
Spring King
The Summer (6 Music Session, 7 Jun 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Rectifier
Spring King
Rectifier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j7r4b.jpglink
Rectifier
Last played on
Let's Drink
Spring King
Let's Drink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Let's Drink
Last played on
Who Are You?
Spring King
Who Are You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03711hs.jpglink
Who Are You?
Last played on
Paranoid
Spring King
Paranoid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Paranoid
Last played on
Echo Chamber
Spring King
Echo Chamber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Echo Chamber
Last played on
Ready For War
Spring King
Ready For War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Ready For War
Last played on
Have You Ever Looked Up Into The Sky?
Spring King
Spring King
Have You Ever Looked Up Into The Sky?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Have You Ever Looked Up Into The Sky?
Last played on
Us vs. Them
Spring King
Us vs. Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067kkfh.jpglink
Us vs. Them
Last played on
19
Jan
2019
Spring King
O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK
26
Jan
2019
Spring King
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/aw2qwh
Reading
2016-08-28T02:04:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0464s6k.jpg
28
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/afzmzc
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T02:04:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wkv70.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecg5v2/acts/a4fj6q
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
2015-03-18T02:04:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h260z.jpg
18
Mar
2015
BBC Music at SXSW: BBC Introducing & PRS Foundation at SXSW 2015
20:00
Latitude 30, Austin, Texas
Back to artist