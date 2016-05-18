Spring King were a four-piece English alternative rock band from Macclesfield, who played at SXSW in 2015. They are "a small-scale, art-pop-punk project based in Manchester". They began as a solo project in 2012 of songwriter and producer Tarek Musa, who also sings and plays drums.

Notably, their track "City" was the first song played on Beats 1 by Zane Lowe.

Spring King was the supporting act for the Kaiser Chiefs, 'Stay Together Tour' (February - March 2017). They also supported Kasabian at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax and the Royal Albert Hall.

They posted a notice on their Facebook (21 November 2018) to say they were calling it a day after 5 years.