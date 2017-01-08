Georgina Leach
Georgina Leach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/605d0a6a-3398-45df-82b3-ebcd5afb1118
Georgina Leach Tracks
Sort by
Everything Is Free
Ethan Johns
Everything Is Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719sj.jpglink
Everything Is Free
Last played on
Sun Hardly Rises
Ethan Johns
Sun Hardly Rises
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719sj.jpglink
Sun Hardly Rises
I Don't Mind
Ethan Johns
I Don't Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719sj.jpglink
I Don't Mind
Silver Liner
Ethan Johns
Silver Liner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719sj.jpglink
Silver Liner
Back to artist