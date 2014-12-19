Roger MarshBorn 10 December 1949
Roger Marsh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1949-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60591b0e-f904-4066-9a07-9b49b4666113
Roger Marsh Tracks
Sort by
Il cor tristo Part II
Roger Marsh
Il cor tristo Part II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkwl.jpglink
Il cor tristo Part II
Last played on
Il Cor Tristo - I
Roger Marsh
Il Cor Tristo - I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkwl.jpglink
Il Cor Tristo - I
Last played on
Poor Yorick (3rd part )
Roger Marsh
Poor Yorick (3rd part )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkwl.jpglink
Poor Yorick (3rd part )
Last played on
Roger Marsh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lutoslawski
-
BBC SSO composer talks: James MacMillan
-
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
-
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
-
James MacMillan introduces The Gallant Weaver
-
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
-
MacMillan: The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
-
James MacMillan: Sinfonietta
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations
Back to artist