WDR Rundfunkchor KölnFormed 1947
WDR Rundfunkchor Köln
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60583943-e7dc-4d41-bc79-45a80420865d
WDR Rundfunkchor Köln Biography (Wikipedia)
The WDR Rundfunkchor Köln (West German Radio Choir Cologne) is the choir of the German broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), based in Cologne. It was founded in 1947. The choir premiered works by contemporary composers including Arnold Schoenberg's unfinished opera Moses und Aron in 1954, Karlheinz Stockhausen's Momente, Luigi Nono's Il canto sospeso, Bernd Alois Zimmermann's Requiem für einen jungen Dichter and Penderecki's St Luke Passion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
WDR Rundfunkchor Köln Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No. 8 in E-Flat Major: Part II: Alles Vergängliche ist nur ein Gleichnis
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 8 in E-Flat Major: Part II: Alles Vergängliche ist nur ein Gleichnis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No. 8 in E-Flat Major: Part II: Alles Vergängliche ist nur ein Gleichnis
Last played on
Symphony No.2 'Lobgesang': x. Final Chorus
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No.2 'Lobgesang': x. Final Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Symphony No.2 'Lobgesang': x. Final Chorus
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1977: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9j6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-01T02:10:35
1
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
WDR Rundfunkchor Köln Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist