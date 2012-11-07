Bob Sheppard is an American jazz saxophonist and woodwind recording artist.

Sheppard has been a touring and studio musician on a wide range of recordings, film and television projects including four solo albums.

Among the many artists he has collaborated with are Freddie Hubbard, Chick Corea, Steely Dan, Mike Stern, Billy Childs, Lyle Mays, Randy Brecker, Michael Brecker, Scott Henderson, Peter Erskine, John Beasley, Bob Mintzer Joni Mitchell.

He is an active clinician and adjunct professor at the Thorton School Of Music, University of Southern California.