Pat (Pascel Emmanuel) LaBarbera (born April 7, 1944) is an American-born Canadian jazz tenor, alto and soprano saxophonist, clarinetist, and flautist born in Mt. Morris, New York, most notable for his work as a soloist in Buddy Rich bands from 1967–1973.

He moved to Toronto, Ontario in 1974, and is a member of the faculty at Humber College. La Barbera began working with Elvin Jones in 1975, touring Europe with him in 1979. While working with Buddy Rich, Pat also was working in groups led by Woody Herman and Louie Bellson. Pat has also played with Carlos Santana. LaBarbera has played a major role in the development of a generation of Canadian saxophonists. In 2000, he won a Juno Award for Best Traditional Instrumental Jazz Album for "Deep in a Dream."

Pat is the brother of fellow musicians John LaBarbera (trumpet) and Joe LaBarbera (drums).