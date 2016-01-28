Natalie Jane Imbruglia ( im-BROO-lee-ə;; born 4 February 1975) is an Australian singer-songwriter, model and actress, naturalised in the UK. In the early 1990s, she played Beth Brennan in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. Three years after leaving the programme, she began a singing career with her successful hit cover of Ednaswap's song "Torn".

Her subsequent album, Left of the Middle (1997), sold 7 million copies worldwide. Further releases include White Lilies Island (2001), Counting Down the Days (2005), a hits compilation, Glorious: The Singles 97–07 (2007), Come to Life (2009), and a cover album of songs originally performed by male artists, Male (2015). Since 1997, Imbruglia has sold 10 million records worldwide, and received several accolades, including eight ARIA Awards, two Brit Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and three Grammy nominations.

In addition to her singing career, Imbruglia has appeared in several films, including 2003 film Johnny English and an Australian indie film, Closed for Winter (2009). She has also modelled for several brands, such as L'Oreal, Gap, and Kailis.