Carol Richards
Born 6 June 1922. Died 16 March 2007
Carol Richards
1922-06-06
Carol Richards Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Swiedler (stage name Carol Richards or Carole Richards) (June 6, 1922 – March 16, 2007) was an American singer, radio and television performer, best remembered for her duets with Bing Crosby on the hit single "Silver Bells" and the song "Sunshine Cake."
Carol Richards Tracks
It's A Lovely Day Today
Donald O’Connor
It's A Lovely Day Today
It's A Lovely Day Today
Piu non si trovano K. 549
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piu non si trovano K. 549
Piu non si trovano K. 549
Ecco quel fiero istante (Sei Notturni K. 436)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ecco quel fiero istante (Sei Notturni K. 436)
Ecco quel fiero istante (Sei Notturni K. 436)
