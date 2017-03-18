Bobby BryantBorn 19 May 1934. Died 10 June 1998
Bobby Bryant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/604d7247-86d2-4733-8569-f05a8db5b0c3
Bobby Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Bryant (May 19, 1934 – June 10, 1998) was an American jazz trumpeter and flugelhornist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Bryant Tracks
Sort by
Hair
Bobby Bryant
Hair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hair
Last played on
Barbara
Tom Harrell
Barbara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br026.jpglink
Barbara
Last played on
Bobby Bryant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist