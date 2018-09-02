Paddy MoloneyBorn 1 August 1938
Paddy Moloney
1938-08-01
Paddy Moloney (Irish: Pádraig Ó Maoldomhnaigh; born 1 August 1938) is an Irish musician, composer and producer who is the founder and leader of the Irish musical group The Chieftains and has played on every one of their albums.
