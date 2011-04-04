Swing KidsEmo/hardcore band
Swing Kids
Swing Kids were a post-hardcore band from San Diego, California, during the mid-1990s. They were closely involved with and influenced by the forerunners of the San Diego hardcore punk scene of the 1990s.
