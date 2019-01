Stéphane Denève (born 24 November 1971) is a French conductor, who has been Music Director of the Brussels Philharmonic since 2015 and Principal Guest Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra since 2014. He is scheduled to become Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in 2019 and will serve as Music Director Designate for the 2018-19 season. He was Music Director of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra from 2005 to 2012 and Chief Conductor of the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2011 to 2016.