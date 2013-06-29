ProvidenceTraditional Irish music band. Formed 1992
Providence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/604965b2-f3b2-4a32-9c13-2b74ca3b9e3a
Providence Tracks
Sort by
The Annagh Mountains, The Rakes of Westmeath, A Fig for a Kiss
Providence
The Annagh Mountains, The Rakes of Westmeath, A Fig for a Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Providence Reel, The Roscommon Reel, Fred Finn's
Providence
The Providence Reel, The Roscommon Reel, Fred Finn's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jolly Young Ploughman
Providence
The Jolly Young Ploughman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jolly Young Ploughman
Last played on
Providence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist