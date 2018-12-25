St Paul's Cathedral ChoirLondon. Formed 1127
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
1127
St Paul's Cathedral Choir Performances & Interviews
Ding Dong Merrily On High
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Ding Dong Merrily On High
Ding Dong Merrily On High
Last played on
O Holy Night
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Last played on
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Once In Royal Davids City
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Once In Royal Davids City
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Sussex Carol
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Sussex Carol
Sussex Carol
Last played on
Joy To The World
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Joy To The World
Joy To The World
Last played on
For the fallen
Mark Blatchly
For the fallen
For the fallen
Performer
Lord, let me know mine end
Hubert Parry
Hubert Parry
Lord, let me know mine end
Lord, let me know mine end
Evening Service in A (Nunc dimittis)
William Denis Browne
Evening Service in A (Nunc dimittis)
Evening Service in A (Nunc dimittis)
Performer
Evening Service in A (Magnificat)
William Denis Browne
Evening Service in A (Magnificat)
Evening Service in A (Magnificat)
Performer
Psalm 85
Alan Hemmings, Simon Johnson, St Paul's Cathedral Choir & Andrew Carwood
Psalm 85
Psalm 85
Composer
Performer
When you see the millions of the mouthless dead
James MacMillan
James MacMillan
When you see the millions of the mouthless dead
When you see the millions of the mouthless dead
Brother James's Air
James Leith MacBeth Bain
Brother James's Air
Brother James's Air
Last played on
Evening Hymn
Henry Balfour Gardiner
Evening Hymn
Evening Hymn
Last played on
He Who Would Valiant Be
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
He Who Would Valiant Be
He Who Would Valiant Be
Last played on
Lord Enthroned In Heavenly Splendour
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Lord Enthroned In Heavenly Splendour
Lord Enthroned In Heavenly Splendour
Last played on
Ave Verum
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Ave Verum
Ave Verum
Last played on
For The Beauty Of The Earth
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
For The Beauty Of The Earth
For The Beauty Of The Earth
Last played on
I Was Glad
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
I Was Glad
I Was Glad
Last played on
Sancta Civitas
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sancta Civitas
Sancta Civitas
Last played on
Glory be to the Father (Te Deum and Jubilate for the Peace of Utrecht)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Glory be to the Father (Te Deum and Jubilate for the Peace of Utrecht)
Glory be to the Father (Te Deum and Jubilate for the Peace of Utrecht)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
O for the Wings of a Dove
Felix Mendelssohn
O for the Wings of a Dove
O for the Wings of a Dove
Conductor
Last played on
There's A Wideness In God's Mercy
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
There's A Wideness In God's Mercy
There's A Wideness In God's Mercy
Last played on
The Lord Bless You and Keep You
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
The Lord Bless You and Keep You
The Lord Bless You and Keep You
Last played on
Blessed be the God and Father
Samuel Wesley
Samuel Wesley
Blessed be the God and Father
Blessed be the God and Father
Conductor
Last played on
This Joyful Eastertide
Charles Wood
This Joyful Eastertide
This Joyful Eastertide
Director
Last played on
Dixit Dominus/Beatus Vir (Vespers K.321)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dixit Dominus/Beatus Vir (Vespers K.321)
Dixit Dominus/Beatus Vir (Vespers K.321)
Orchestra
Last played on
O Saviour of the world
Ouseley, St Paul's Cathedral Choir & John Scott
O Saviour of the world
O Saviour of the world
Composer
Last played on
I saw the Lord
John Stainer
I saw the Lord
I saw the Lord
Conductor
Last played on
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
William Crotch
William Crotch
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
Lo! Star-led chiefs (Palestine)
Last played on
Epiphany
Judith Bingham
Epiphany
Epiphany
Conductor
Last played on
Silent Night
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Silent Night
Silent Night
Last played on
Blow Out The Trumpet In Sion
Martin Peerson
Blow Out The Trumpet In Sion
Blow Out The Trumpet In Sion
Last played on
Miserere mei Deus
Gregorio Allegri
Miserere mei Deus
Miserere mei Deus
Last played on
O Worship The King
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
O Worship The King
O Worship The King
Last played on
Ye choirs of new Jerusalem
Charles Villiers Stanford
Ye choirs of new Jerusalem
Ye choirs of new Jerusalem
Last played on
Te Deum in C major
Benjamin Britten
Te Deum in C major
Te Deum in C major
Director
Last played on
Psalm 46 (Luther)
St Paul's Cathedral Choir
Psalm 46 (Luther)
Psalm 46 (Luther)
Last played on
Crossing the Bar
Hubert Parry
Crossing the Bar
Crossing the Bar
Last played on
Alleluia, laudate pueri dominum
Francis Jackson
Alleluia, laudate pueri dominum
Alleluia, laudate pueri dominum
Last played on
