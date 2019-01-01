Vasily ZolotaryovBorn 24 February 1872. Died 25 May 1964
Vasily Andreyevich Zolotarev, also romanized as Zolotaryov (Russian: Василий Андреевич Золотарёв; February 24, 1872 in Taganrog – May 25, 1964 in Moscow), was a Russian (Soviet) composer, music teacher, and People's Artist of Russia.
