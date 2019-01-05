YazzBritish singer Yasmin Marie Evans, not the Empire cast member. Born 19 May 1960
Yazz
1960-05-19
Yazz (born Yasmin Evans, 19 May 1960) is a British pop singer, who remains best known for her successful 1988 dance track, "The Only Way Is Up". Some of her records were credited to Yazz & The Plastic Population.
