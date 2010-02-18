Clare Christina Moore is an Australian musician, songwriter, arranger, producer and performer whose principal instrument is the drums. She has also performed as a keyboard player, singer and vibraphone player. Moore writes and performs with Dave Graney, her husband, fronting various bands including The Moodists, Dave Graney 'n' the Coral Snakes, the Lurid Yellow Mist featuring Dave Graney and Clare Moore and, currently, Dave Graney & the mistLY.

She also writes, sings and performs as part of The Dames, a band she formed with Kaye Louise Patterson (piano).