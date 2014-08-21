The UnicornsFormed December 2000. Disbanded 28 December 2004
The Unicorns
2000-12
The Unicorns Biography (Wikipedia)
The Unicorns were a rock band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada formed in 2000 by Nicholas Thorburn (Nick Diamonds) and Alden Penner (Alden Ginger), who were later joined by Jamie Thompson (J'aime Tambeur) in December 2003. The band announced their split in late 2004, before reuniting for a short run of shows in 2014.
The Unicorns Tracks
Rocketship
Jellybones
