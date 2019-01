The Unicorns were a rock band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada formed in 2000 by Nicholas Thorburn (Nick Diamonds) and Alden Penner (Alden Ginger), who were later joined by Jamie Thompson (J'aime Tambeur) in December 2003. The band announced their split in late 2004, before reuniting for a short run of shows in 2014.

