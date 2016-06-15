Margaret BrouwerModern classical composer. Born 8 February 1940
Margaret Brouwer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/603b9e1f-9639-4a24-a80b-1c3000afd56d
Margaret Brouwer Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Brouwer b. Ann Arbor, Michigan, February 8, 1940 (age 78) is an American composer and composition teacher. She founded the Blue Streak Ensemble chamber music group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margaret Brouwer Tracks
Sort by
SIZZLE
Margaret Brouwer
SIZZLE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vwx.jpglink
SIZZLE
Last played on
Margaret Brouwer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist