黎明 Cantopop singer. Born 11 December 1966
1966-12-11
黎明 Biography
Leon Lai-ming, BBS, MH (born 11 December 1966) is a Chinese-born Hong Kong actor and Cantopop singer. He is one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" of Hong Kong. He uses the stage name "Li Ming" or "Lai Ming" which literally means "dawn."
Please Love Me When You Can
Please Love Me When You Can
Please Love Me When You Can
