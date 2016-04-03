PolarDrum and bass producer Kjetil Dale Sagstad
Polar
Polar Biography (Wikipedia)
Polar, or K, is Kjetil Dale Sagstad, a Norwegian electronic music artist. He is originally from Meland in Norway, and grew up with his former musical partner Teebee. Together he started Subtitles Recordings, which Teebee now runs by himself. He currently lives in Bergen.
Labels: Certificate 18, Subtitles Recordings, Breakbeat Science, Levitated, Moving Shadow, R&S Records, Beatservice, Rugged Vinyl, Warm Communications, Fenetik (Soma), FAT! Records, Metaformal
Until the Light
Polar
Until the Light
Polar
Create
Create
