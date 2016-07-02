Erik BosgraafBorn 9 May 1980
Erik Bosgraaf
1980-05-09
Erik Bosgraaf Biography (Wikipedia)
Erik Bosgraaf (born May 9, 1980) is a Dutch recorder player and musicologist.
Erik Bosgraaf Tracks
Suite in A major for alto recorder
Georg Philipp Telemann
Concerto in F major, RV.98
Antonio Vivaldi
Comagain from "Der Fluyten Lust-hof" 1644-46 (variations on John Dowland song ‘Come Again, sweet love doth now invite’)
Jacob van Eyck
Pièce III (from 3 Pieces for Clarinet Solo)
Igor Stravinsky
Ballet from 'The Flute's Garden of Delight'
Erik Bosgraaf
Concerto in C major, RV.444
Ensemble Cordevento, Erik Bosgraaf & Antonio Vivaldi
Hyatt (from 'Hotel Terminus')
Bosgraaf / Honing, Bas Lijbaart, Stef van Es, Erik Bosgraaf, Yuri Honing & Raphael Vanoli
Sonata in B minor (feat. Mahan Esfahani)
Erik Bosgraaf
Concerto in D minor, BWV 1059 (3rd movement)
Ensemble Cordevento, Erik Bosgraaf & Johann Sebastian Bach
Piano Sonata in F major, Op 4 (feat. Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer & Mahan Esfahani)
Erik Bosgraaf
Ground After Scotch Humour (feat. Nicola Matteis & Mahan Esfahani)
Erik Bosgraaf
Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier
Ensemble Cordevento, Erik Bosgraaf & Johann Sebastian Bach
