The Oulu Symphony Orchestra (Finnish: Oulu Sinfonia or Oulun kaupunginorkesteri) is an orchestra in Oulu, Finland. It was founded in 1937 and placed under the control of the City of Oulu in 1951. Notable conductors who have worked with the orchestra include Jean Sibelius and Toivo Kuula.

The orchestra performs in the Oulu Music Centre (aka Madetoja Concert Hall), which was built in 1983. The hall located in the Karjasilta district is named after the famous composer Leevi Madetoja, who was born in Oulu.