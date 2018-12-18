Christian McBrideBorn 31 May 1972
Christian McBride
1972-05-31
Christian McBride Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Lee McBride is an American jazz bassist, composer and arranger. He has appeared on more than 300 recordings as a sideman, and is a six-time Grammy Award winner.
McBride has performed and recorded with a number of jazz musicians and ensembles, including Freddie Hubbard, McCoy Tyner, Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, Joe Henderson, Diana Krall, Roy Haynes, Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, Eddie Palmieri, Joshua Redman, and Ray Brown's "SuperBass" with John Clayton, as well as with pop, hip-hop, soul and classical musicians like Sting, Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Isaac Hayes, The Roots, Queen Latifah, Kathleen Battle, Renee Fleming, Carly Simon, Bruce Hornsby, and James Brown.
