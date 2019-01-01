La Maldita Vecindad y los Hijos del Quinto Patio (English: The Damned Neighborhood and the Sons of the Fifth Block, usually called only "La Maldita") are a band formed in Mexico City in 1985. They are pioneers of rock en español and one of the most influential rock bands in Mexico.

They first made an impact with Mojado, Un poco de sangre, Cocodrilo, Pachuco and Un gran circo, songs that narrate the problems, adventures, and beauty of a society anxious to improve its economic status. Their wardrobe has incorporated elements of the pachuco, an archetypical character represented by Tin Tán in Mexican cinema. Tin Tan is sampled in one of the group's biggest hits, 1991's Pachuco.

The last studio album they recorded was in 2009. Since then, the band has collaborated with other bands, as well as having participated in tribute albums for José José and the Tigres del Norte. Their sound incorporates many styles, including ska, rock, and traditional Cuban forms such as the bolero and Cuban Son. Roco, the band's vocalist, dresses in a manner reminiscent of the pachucos.