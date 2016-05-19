AspectsRap group from Bristol, England
Aspects
Aspects Biography (Wikipedia)
Aspects are a hip hop group from Bristol, England; the outfit's core members being emcees El Eye, Mantis and Bubber Loui.
Aspects Tracks
Primate Boogaloo (feat. Aspects)
Scumerset
My World
