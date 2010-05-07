CitayFormed 2004
Citay
2004
Citay Biography (Wikipedia)
Citay is a San Francisco band currently released on Dead Oceans. The band was formed in 2004 by Ezra Feinberg as a studio project with Tim Green from The Fucking Champs, and some help from others. There is now a live band including members of Tussle, The Dry Spells, Sean Smith, 3 Leafs, and Daevid Allen's University of Errors. Citay performed at the South by Southwest Music Festival in 2007 and 2008.
