Citay is a San Francisco band currently released on Dead Oceans. The band was formed in 2004 by Ezra Feinberg as a studio project with Tim Green from The Fucking Champs, and some help from others. There is now a live band including members of Tussle, The Dry Spells, Sean Smith, 3 Leafs, and Daevid Allen's University of Errors. Citay performed at the South by Southwest Music Festival in 2007 and 2008.