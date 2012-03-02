CAPCOMDo not add releases here, if possible.. Formed 11 June 1983
CAPCOM
CAPCOM Biography (Wikipedia)
Capcom Co., Ltd. (Japanese: 株式会社カプコン Hepburn: Kabushiki-gaisha Kapukon) is a Japanese video game developer and publisher known for creating numerous multi-million selling game franchises, including Street Fighter, Mega Man, Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Monster Hunter, Sengoku Basara, Ace Attorney, Onimusha, Breath of Fire, Darkstalkers, as well as games based on the Disney animated properties. Established in 1979, it has become an international enterprise with subsidiaries in North America, Europe, and Japan.
Blanka's Theme
Streetfigher 2 Theme (Jaguar Skills Remix)
Blanka's Theme (Kissy Klub Version)
Streetfigher 2 Theme
