Dale Wright (born Harlan Dale Riffe; February 4, 1938 – April 15, 2007) was an early American rock & roll singer.

Wright was born in Middletown, Ohio. He started his career as a disc jockey in Dayton, Ohio who signed to Fraternity Records after playing a song he'd written on the air. He recorded a sizable body of work for Fraternity in the late 1950s, some of it with backing band The Rock-Its, and hit the Billboard Hot 100 twice in 1958 with the singles "She's Neat" (#38) and "Don't Do it" (#77). By the early 1960s he had been dropped from Fraternity but continued recording for smaller labels well into the decade.

After his success as a singer waned, Wright returned to radio, hosting a talk show on WNVL in Nicholasville, Kentucky for 20 years before becoming program director at sister station WCKU. He died in Lexington, Kentucky on April 15, 2007.