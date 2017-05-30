Diesler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60207585-4593-4550-8706-b65a4bcb5eac
Diesler Performances & Interviews
- Funk & Soul Years - 2005https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038r01t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038r01t.jpg2015-11-21T18:56:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 2005 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Nicole Willis and The Soul Investigators, Diesler and Quantic Soul Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038r02j
Funk & Soul Years - 2005
- Diesler's NYE Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ffbds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02ffbds.jpg2014-12-31T21:45:00.000ZDJ, record producer, re-mixer and label manager, The Diesler, gifts us a special NYE mix!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02ffbfw
Diesler's NYE Mix
Diesler Tracks
Sort by
City of God
Diesler
City of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City of God
Last played on
Back To My Old Tricks
Diesler
Back To My Old Tricks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Something (Gerardo Frisina Mix) (feat. Laura Vane)
Diesler
A Little Something (Gerardo Frisina Mix) (feat. Laura Vane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvpcl.jpglink
A Little Something (Gerardo Frisina Mix) (feat. Laura Vane)
Last played on
Burnley Wallet
Diesler
Burnley Wallet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burnley Wallet
Last played on
" Panther Sneer"
Diesler
" Panther Sneer"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
" Panther Sneer"
Last played on
Sunchaser II
Diesler
Sunchaser II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunchaser II
Last played on
You're Not Dead
Diesler
You're Not Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're Not Dead
Last played on
El Coco
Diesler
El Coco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Coco
Last played on
Diesler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist