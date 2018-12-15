Art BlakeyBorn 11 October 1919. Died 16 October 1990
Art Blakey Biography (BBC)
Drummer. He started out as a pianist, but changed to drums before leaving his home town of Pittsburgh. After arriving in New York, he played for Mary Lou Williams and Fletcher Henderson, but he made his name with singer Billy Eckstine's revolutionary bebop big band in 1943, with which he stayed for around three years.
Initially the band included Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker - other bebop musicians including Fats Navarro, Miles Davis and Dexter Gordon later joined. Blakey's energetic drum style was featured on many records for Blue Note from the late 1940s, often with Thelonious Monk and other bop pioneers. He also visited Africa to learn more about rhythm and Islam. (He took the Islamic name Abdullah Ibn Buhaina).
In the early 1950s he began recording with pianist Horace Silver, and in 1955 they formed the co-operative Jazz Messengers, which Blakey eventually took over. This band pioneered 'hard bop' - a style of modern jazz that coupled bebop harmonies to the backbeat rhythms of the blues and the soulful sounds of gospel.
From the mid-1950s until the end of his life , Blakey led this group - first a quintet and later a sextet, and became a byword for talent spotting, as his line-ups included many of the most talented players in jazz, including trumpeters Kenny Dorham, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, Wynton Marsalis and Terence Blanchard, saxophonists Hank Mobley, Benny Golson, Johnny Griffin, Wayne Shorter, Branford Marsalis and Donald Harrison, and pianists Bobby Timmons, Cedar Walton and Benny Green.
His dozens of discs show a relentless energy , and in addition to his trademark drum rolls and hi-hat cymbal, he had the ability to transform a composition through constant experiment on the bandstand.
Art Blakey Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur "Art" Blakey (October 11, 1919 – October 16, 1990) was an American jazz drummer and bandleader. He was known as Abdullah Ibn Buhaina after he became a Muslim.
Blakey made a name for himself in the 1940s in the big bands of Fletcher Henderson and Billy Eckstine. He worked with bebop musicians Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. In the mid-1950s Horace Silver and Blakey formed the Jazz Messengers, a group that the drummer was associated with for the next 35 years. The group was formed as a collective of contemporaries, but over the years the band became known as an incubator for young talent, including Freddie Hubbard, Wayne Shorter, Lee Morgan, Benny Golson, and Wynton Marsalis. The Biographical Encyclopedia of Jazz calls the Jazz Messengers "the archetypal hard bop group of the late 50s".
He was inducted into the Down Beat Jazz Hall of Fame (in 1981), the Grammy Hall of Fame (in 1998 and 2001), and was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1991.
