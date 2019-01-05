Ocean Colour Scene
1990
Ocean Colour Scene Biography (Wikipedia)
Ocean Colour Scene (often abbreviated to OCS) are an English rock band formed in Birmingham in 1989. They have had five Top 10 albums including a number one in 1997. They have also achieved seventeen Top 40 singles and six Top 10 singles to date.
Ocean Colour Scene Performances & Interviews
Ocean Colour Scene: The Riverboat Song
Chris Evans takes us back to the days of TFI Friday...
Ocean Colour Scene: The Riverboat Song
Ocean Colour Scene Tracks
The Day We Caught The Train
Ocean Colour Scene
The Day We Caught The Train
The Day We Caught The Train
Last played on
The Circle
Ocean Colour Scene
The Circle
The Circle
Last played on
Travellers Tune
Ocean Colour Scene
Travellers Tune
Travellers Tune
Last played on
The Riverboat Song
Ocean Colour Scene
The Riverboat Song
The Riverboat Song
Last played on
100 Mile High City
Ocean Colour Scene
100 Mile High City
100 Mile High City
Last played on
The Night We Caught The Train
Ocean Colour Scene
The Night We Caught The Train
The Night We Caught The Train
Last played on
Profit In Peace
Ocean Colour Scene
Profit In Peace
Profit In Peace
Last played on
Ocean Colour Scene Medley (BBC Radio Leicester)
Ocean Colour Scene
Ocean Colour Scene Medley (BBC Radio Leicester)
On and On Corridor
Ocean Colour Scene
On and On Corridor
On and On Corridor
Last played on
Another Bard May Chant
Ocean Colour Scene
Another Bard May Chant
Another Bard May Chant
Last played on
Memory Of A Cut Off Head
OCS
Memory Of A Cut Off Head
Memory Of A Cut Off Head
Performer
Last played on
You Got It Bad - Manchester Apollo 1998
Ocean Colour Scene
You Got It Bad - Manchester Apollo 1998
You Got It Bad - Manchester Apollo 1998
Last played on
Cannibal Planet (live)
Ocean Colour Scene
Cannibal Planet (live)
Cannibal Planet (live)
Last played on
Up on the Downside
Ocean Colour Scene
Up on the Downside
Up on the Downside
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ocean Colour Scene
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-14T01:55:24
14
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Glastonbury: 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1997-06-28T01:55:24
28
Jun
1997
Glastonbury: 1997
Worthy Farm, Pilton
