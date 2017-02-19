Fridge are a UK post-rock band, comprising school friends Kieran Hebden, Adem Ilhan, and Sam Jeffers. Initially Hebden played guitar, Ilhan bass, and Jeffers drums, but Hebden and Ilhan soon adopted a variety of other instruments, and by 1999's Eph the sampler was playing an increasingly important role in the group's music. Hebden, Ilhan and Jeffers all attended Elliott School in Putney, which has become regarded as a hotbed for musical talent; other notable alumni including Hot Chip, Burial and The xx - all of which members of Fridge have worked with.

Hebden began a solo career in the late 1990s under the name Four Tet while the other two members attended college. Ilhan has also released three solo albums, Homesongs (2004), Love and Other Planets (2006), and Takes (2008) under the name Adem. The band's fifth album (and first in six years), The Sun, was released in June 2007.

The three musicians have also worked on occasion as the backing band for Badly Drawn Boy, and remixed his single Another Pearl.