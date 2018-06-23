TenebreSwedish gothic metal band. Formed 1996
Tenebre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6010d0ea-2f8c-46cd-834d-110763194411
Tenebre Tracks
Sort by
AXE NORD-SUD
Tenebre
AXE NORD-SUD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AXE NORD-SUD
Last played on
Jungle Frontier
Tenebre
Jungle Frontier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle Frontier
Last played on
Density
Tenebre
Density
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Density
Last played on
Zone & Interzone
Tenebre
Zone & Interzone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zone & Interzone
Last played on
Them
Tenebre
Them
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Them
Last played on
Knives
Tenebre
Knives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knives
Last played on
Essaim
Tenebre
Essaim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Essaim
Last played on
Tenebre Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist