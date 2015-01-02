Living ThingsFormed 2002. Disbanded 2010
Living Things
2002
Living Things Biography (Wikipedia)
Living Things were an American punk rock band from St. Louis, Missouri. The band consisted of the brothers Lillian Berlin (vocals/guitar), Eve Berlin (bass), and Bosh Berlin (drums), and Cory Becker (guitar).
Living Things Tracks
New Year
Born Under The Gun
March in Daylight
