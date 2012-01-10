ElegyProgressive power metal band from the Netherlands. Formed 1986
Elegy
1986
Elegy Biography (Wikipedia)
Elegy are a Dutch power metal band, founded in 1986 in Eindhoven. Their music is characterized by the fusion of power and progressive metal, which made them the pioneers of the 'progressive power metal' subgenre. The band was plagued by a continuing changing roster, which counts in the current line-up only one founding member. Elegy have currently suspended any recording or live activity.
