Nikita Vladimirovich Bogoslovsky (Russian: Ники́та Влади́мирович Богосло́вский; May 22, 1913 in Saint-Petersburg, Russian Empire – April 4, 2004 in Moscow, Russia) was a Soviet Russian composer, author of more than 200 songs, 8 symphonies (1940–1991), 17 operettas and musical comedies, 58 soundtracks, and 52 scores for theater productions.

Bogoslovsky is best known for two Mark Bernes's trademark songs from the Great Patriotic War film Two Fighters (Dva boitsa, 1943), "Tyomnaya noch" (Dark Night) and "Shalandy polnye kefali" (Boats Full of Mullets).

Among his many honorary titles and State awards were People's Artist of the USSR (1983), Order of the Red Banner of Labour (1971), and Order of the Red Star (1946).