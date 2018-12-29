AylaHard trance producer Ingo Kunzi. Born 7 November 1966
Ayla
1966-11-07
Ayla Biography
Ingo Kunzi (born 7 November 1966) is a German trance producer and DJ, best known for his work under Ayla and DJ Tandu. The Ayla name was inspired by the name of a girl in the recording studio during his first Ayla recording. Kunzi is also related to other projects including Elastique Culture, Tarot and Intrance.
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla
Ayla Part. II (Taucher Remix)
Ayla
Ayla Part. II (Taucher Remix)
Ayla (Ben Nicky & Luke Bond Remix)
Ayla
Ayla (Ben Nicky & Luke Bond Remix)
Ayla (Ben Nicky & Luke Bond Remix)
Wish I Was (Spada Remix)
Ayla
Wish I Was (Spada Remix)
Wish I Was (Spada Remix)
Ayla (Original DJ Taucher Mix) (Billy Turner Bootleg)
Ayla
Ayla (Original DJ Taucher Mix) (Billy Turner Bootleg)
Ayla (Original DJ Taucher Mix) (Billy Turner Bootleg)
