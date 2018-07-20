Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder
Biography (Wikipedia)
Kentucky Thunder, or Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, is the band that plays with Ricky Skaggs. Many members of the band have won numerous awards. Bandleader Ricky Skaggs plays mandolin and is the lead vocalist. The group has won the Instrumental Group of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association multiple times, as well as seven Grammy Awards.
Tracks
Cindy
Cindy
Goin' to the Ceili
Goin' to the Ceili
Road to Spencer
Road to Spencer
Soldier's Son
Soldier's Son
A Simple Life
A Simple Life
If I Lose
If I Lose
